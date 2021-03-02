March has been treating us well so far, and it looks like our sunny days will stick around a little bit longer!
Both Wednesday and Thursday look to be sun-filled as the temperatures gradually rise into the mid-50s. By Friday, a blast of "warm" air from the southwest could even boost us to our 1st 60° day of the year!
Just make sure you enjoy it while you can, it is still winter for another 17 days, and the weather changes quickly around here.
Cooler air looks to move back in with a bit of a breeze on Saturday, and temperatures drop all the way back down into the low-40s by early next week.