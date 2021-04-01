After a warm and sunny week, we don't see much changing as we wrap it up!
A weak cold front on Thursday brought some clouds and a little bit of wind. We expect the clouds to mostly move out of the way so we can enjoy a sunny Friday, but that pesky wind looks to hang on in the afternoon.
Gusts could reach up to 25mph around Spokane. Our dry streak continues into Saturday, although another weak cold front approaching the coast means more high clouds.
That same front is expected to pass through early Easter morning, and while we don't expect much impact, Easter-egg hunters might feel a few sprinkles.
With the back-to-back cold fronts, our temperatures will gradually drop through the weekend, but remain above average through next week in the upper-50s.