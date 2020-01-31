POST FALLS, Idaho - Avista crews have reduced the number of homes and businesses without power in Post Falls to 153 customers.
According to the Avista outage map, the outage was caused by a tree on a wire. The estimated restoration time is 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - Avista crews on scene and working to restore power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses in an area east of Post Falls.
According to the Avista outage map, the outage was first reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday.
The cause of the outage is still under investigation, but the outage map is reporting that power should be restored by 9:45 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
