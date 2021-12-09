Adapted from Peppridge Farm:
STEP 1
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and celery and cook 2–3 minutes. Remove from heat. Option to add white wine to cook the onions in.
STEP 2
Add broth and stuffing to saucepan and mix gently.
Chop apples, of your choice… and nuts. We typically pick walnuts. Mix these ingredients in with the stuffing/broth combo.
STEP 3
Preheat the oven to 325ºF. with a rack in the lower third, then stuff your turkey, if desired. Or prepare the stuffing to bake separately – this will make it easier to cook the turkey completely and thoroughly kill any bacteria. Make sure bird and stuffing hit a minimum internal temperature of 165ºF, for safety. For instructions on baking the stuffing separately see our Moist & Savory Stuffing Recipe.
We stuff the bird and prepare stuffing on the side, so people have options and there is more of it.
Stuffing Safety
Be sure the stuffing reaches 165°F., if the turkey is stuffed. Turkey juices drip into the stuffing during roasting, and in order for the stuffing to be safe to eat, it also must reach the proper temperature. Insert the thermometer into the center of the stuffing to determine its internal temperature.