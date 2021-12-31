SPOKANE, Wash. - A fatal crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 on I-90 at milepost 273 near the West Plains Amazon Fulfillment Center.
According to the report by Washington State Patrol, the two vehicles involved were traveling eastbound on I-90. The first vehicle, a 2004 Toyota driven by 28-year-old Angela Kondratyuk, lost control at milepost 274 and spun 360°, coming to a stop between the left and right lanes. The second vehicle, a freight semitruck, was unable to stop and struck Kondratyuk. The Toyota became stuck under the front of the semi, and both vehicles left the roadway to the left, stopping in the median.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Kondratyuk was transported to Sacred Heart, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured, and his truck was removed via tow.
The cause of the accident was determined to be driving at a speed too fast for conditions. No drugs or alcohol were involved.
It's imperative drivers make sure they are properly geared up for winter conditions, that they make extra time for commutes, and that they allow for extra space between vehicles and take it slow. Even experienced winter drivers can be taken be surprise to tragic results. The stretch of I-90 heading to Medical Lake and Cheney is especially prone to accidents, so be cautious when navigating the roads.