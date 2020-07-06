SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Morning Star Boys' Ranch (MSBR) announced that five staff members and eight clients have tested positive for COVID-19.
The team members are all employees at Murphy House Therapeutic Behavioral Rehabilitation Residential Program. The program has 23 beds for Washington State foster boys aged six to 13-and-a-half.
According to MSBR, four clients are asymptomatic, and five team members and two clients have symptoms that include: chills, headache, nausea, lost of taste, fatigue and low-grade fever.
There have been no hospitalizations for team members or clients.
MSBR was notified on June 29 of the first team member who tested positive. Clients who came in contact with the employee have been notified, tested for COVID-19 and are taking appropriate precautions to prevent further spread, according to MSBR.
“At this time, and due to the confidential nature of MSBR’s services, we honor the privacy of our team members and clients who have tested positive,” MSBR Executive Director Audrea Marshall said. “Swift action on the first employee’s part in notifying Human Resources regarding their positive test is preventing the spread of the virus to team members and clients. We could not be more grateful for their integrity and assistance in preventing community spread. We continue to monitor all team members and clients for symptoms to maintain the health and safety of those within the agency. We are fortunate to have a separate wing (capacity building project completed in June 2020) at MSBR with its own HVAC system, restrooms, common area, and bedrooms for the clients who have tested positive, which will aid in containment of the virus.”
Steps taken by MSBR since February
- Providing all team members within the four service programs with filter cloth masks and PPE.
- Maintaining an eight-hour rotation of routinely disinfecting the facility. There is one deep clean during night shift.
- Adjusting on-site kinship/parent/guardianship visits to tele-communications only.
- Restricting visitors from MSBR facility.
- No offsite activities for clients since May 2020.
- Approving all non-essential employees for telework to promote social distancing and minimize exposure to clients and team members of MSBR facilities.
- Authorizing licensing support from the MSBR Foster Care Coordinator to foster families via tele-communications.
Steps taken by MSBR since having positive COVID-19 tests
- Continuing to restrict visitors from MSBR.
- Restricting all clients from leaving MSBR facility.
- Providing all residential team members with N95 masks and PPE.
- Directing team members who are symptomatic to stay home and self-quarantine to prevent exposure to clients and team members.
- Hourly general cleaning of high touch surfaces.
- Maintaining an eight-hour rotation of routinely disinfecting the facility. There is one deep clean during night shift.
- Providing on-site housing for team members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who are currently working at the Murphy House.
- All clients that are not positive for COVID-19 are quarantined at MSBR.
- Maintaining a separate, isolated wing for clients who have tested positive to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
