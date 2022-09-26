MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
The homeowner, a 41-year-old man, was treated for his injury and released. No one else was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call GCSO at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
GSCO asks the following:
For investigative purposes, many details are not released to maintain the investigation’s security. Even though they are not included in an itemized list, all applicable investigative steps are being undertaken by the detectives working on this case.
We ask the public to not share their tips or speculations on social media. If we can see your tip or speculation, so can the suspects we are trying to find. If you have information, please use the phone number or email listed above.