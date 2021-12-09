Most of home completely destroyed in Spokane Valley house fire Wednesday night

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed house fire in the 20100 block of Crestwood Lane Wednesday night.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames from two sides of the home. An engine tried to knock down the flames with a pre-connected hose line, but ran out of water. Additional engines connected a hose to the truck, but they also ran out of water.
According to SVFD, the closest hydrant was a half mile away. Because of the size of the fire, and the water supply issues, a large portion of the home was completely destroyed.
The home was last occupied in June and was being prepared to be sold, according to SVFD. One firefighter was injured and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.