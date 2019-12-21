A brand new exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture commemorates the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption.
The exhibit features displays of burned jackets, notes and journals, newspaper clippings, records, videos and many photos to pull guests back to May 18, 1980.
Roberta Ulrich was one one the first guests to see it on Saturday. The 91-year-old is a former reporter who covered the the eruption when it happened, and said the exhibit brings back many memories. One of them was of a beautiful fruit orchard she drove past before and after the day.
"When I went back after the eruption, the trees were almost totally covered with ash," Ulrich said. "The orchard didn't look like an orchard anymore."
The museum said the exhibit will continue to grow and change while it is on display. Museum representatives say there is a station where people who experienced the eruption can contribute personal stories, and more items will be added to the displays in the coming months.
The exhibit will be on display through fall 2020.
