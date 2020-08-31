COEUR D'ALENE, ID- KHQ is following up on reports that a mountain lion was seen near the Canfield Mountain Trailhead Sunday.
Posts on social media began circulating that the mountain lion was seen near Trail #10, some even claiming it was acting aggressively.
KHQ reached out the the U.S. Forest Service for more clarification, they said they were investigating and would provide an update once they gathered more information.
