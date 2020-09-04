Friday was move-in day at Whitworth University! Well, actually it was one of four move-in days since COVID has the university expanding them in an effort to stagger crowds. Nonetheless, everyone on campus Friday was experiencing the same emotion: Excitement.
Well, for most. Parents dropping off their children had mixed emotions.
A longer move-in period is just one change students at Whitworth can expect this year.
"We really had to re-invent the way we do university while still maintaining important elements of the community we have here and the kind of education we want to provide," Whitworth President Beck Taylor said.
Students may be meeting staff and fellow students for the first time on Friday, but the university has been communicating with them for weeks to let them know what's expected during the upcoming unprecedented school year.
"Students are going to be in a mix of online, hybrid and in-person classes," President Taylor said. "Being on campus and being proximate to learning supports we can offer is really important to us."
As excitement spread around campus on Friday, the university's plan on how to have students on campus during a pandemic has those getting ready for class eager to start.
"I'm happy that we're doing it this way," Freshman Audrey Marsh said. "I learn a lot better in person and I think a lot of other people do, too."
As other college campuses across the state and country see spikes in COVID cases, Whitworth, and the students like Resident Advisors Esther Stocker and Arianna Castillo, believe the Bucs are set up for success.
"The dorms have a lot of restrictions this year, so hopefully we have a tight-knit community in the dorms," Castillo said.
"I'm very confident that we'll be able to stay open this entire semester if people just listen and try their best to make sure COVID doesn't spread," Stocker added.
A sense of personal responsibility for the young minds moving in on Friday as they enter the next chapter of their lives in keeping an eye out for each other and the community at large.
"We will continue to have constant communication with our local health authorities to make sure we're doing all the things we need to do to protect the Spokane community in addition to the Whitworth community," President Taylor said.
