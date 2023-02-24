SPOKANE, Wash. - Two days after he was shot and killed in Reardan, Shadrach Hall-Turner's family sat down with NonStop Local KHQ to share memories, describing who Shadrach was in their own words.
Shadrach’s grandma, Tina Hall, sat in her family’s living room with her arm around her grandchildren, describing "Shad," who was her first grandson.
"He just was an individual and a unique child from the beginning,” Hall said. “He loved his family dearly; he was so excited to be a big brother."
The teenager’s cousin, Phoenix, began to cry as she remembered her funny, loud, and big-hearted cousin, who was more of a big brother to her.
“He was my protector, even though I'm three or four years older than him,” she said.
Shadrack’s mom, Jenna, grasping onto her family members’ hands.
"Just a fun, loving... happy kid, but he's been dealt a bad deck of cards,” she said. "He's 15 and he's grown up but to me he's still a little boy.”
The family all agreed that Shadrack had a natural athletic gift, loving all sports, but his favorite was football.
"He dreamed big, he wanted to be in the NFL, he wanted to be rich and famous, he wanted to have all of that fanfare that came along with it. He had the drive and the ambition."
"Even when we're in the darkest moments, he would always light up the room."
"He just was a good kid; I don't know what else to say."
A candlelight vigil will be held for Shadrack at Audubon Park at four p.m. this Sunday Feb. 26; the public is welcome and encouraged to bring memories and photos of Shadrack, as well as food and a chair to sit in, if desired.
A GoFundMe is up and running, the Shadrach Hall-Turner Memorial Fund, to ease the financial burden of the memorial costs for the family. You can donate here.
On top of that, Rafa’s Tacos in Reardan will be holding a fundraiser Monday, Feb. 27; starting at 10 a.m. and going until the food runs out. All proceeds will be donated to Shadrack’s family.