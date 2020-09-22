It's now officially Fall, and right on cue Mother Nature is bringing the sweater weather!
Widespread rain, unlike anything we've seen since mid-June is set to arrive with a cold front Wednesday night, with showers continuing Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Along with the much-needed rainfall, gusty winds and much cooler temperatures will have you reaching for that sweater through Saturday. High temperatures will struggle to even reach 60° by Friday, about 10° cooler than average.
The early Fall chilly doesn't last long though, high pressure building back in by Sunday should shoot our temperatures back into the 80s by early next week.
