Mudslide on US 95 south of Riggins to cause travel delays on Friday 1
Idaho Department of Transportation

IDAHO - A mudslide on U.S. 95 north of Riggins has hit the roadway, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

Crews have one lane open and are removing debris while monitoring the adjacent slope.

Mudslide on US 95 south of Riggins to cause travel delays on Friday 2

If you're traveling in the area, expect delays today. You can click here for updates.

Mudslide on US 95 south of Riggins to cause travel delays on Friday

Tags