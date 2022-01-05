SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are continuing to investigate the incident that led to nearly a dozen children being put into the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) on Sunday.
The east central Spokane home was put on first responders' radar after reports of a fire, but investigators shortly realized there was more to the story.
"All of sudden we see this black smoke," Randall Blackburn said.
Sunday morning, smoke was so high outside the east central home, the Blackburn family saw it rising all the way from I-90.
"We went over there and were the first ones there. We circled the block and like that's bad," he said. "It was just too close to the house so I jumped out of the truck and started pounding on the door. 'Hey get out! Get out! Get out! There's a fire! There's a fire!'"
A series of pops and explosions created a small crowd outside the home. But that's where things get strange. Blackburn said the woman inside didn't seem to be in any hurry to get out.
"The lady she came to the door, what's going on she wouldn't open her door. I'm like 'hey, there's a fire, get out,'" he said. "This other guy shows up to help. He's kicking the door saying 'get out' and all of a sudden she finally opens the door and all these kids start coming out."
"First it was one and then two, three and then 11 had ended up coming out of her house," Alyssa Blackburn said.
That's when the reality of their situation kicked in.
"Seven of the kids ended up piling up in our truck because they were all freezing none of them had good clothes on. They were all very dirty and not clothed correctly for the winter," Alyssa said. "One kid wasn't clothed at all."
The fire department was able to extinguish the flames, but what they saw inside and outside the house kicked off a child abuse investigation with the Spokane Police Department.
"The backyard was just completely covered in trash. They had a dumpster out front just covered," she said. "We all kind of agreed amongst ourselves that we needed to make sure that these children were not going back into that situation."
Police found reason to believe there was an imminent risk of harm to the children, so many were placed into the custody of CPS.
And for the Blackburns, they're just thankful they could lend a helping hand.
"I believe God had a role in it because the one girl did share, she goes 'we never said anything to her, she told us God put you guys here for a reason you just saved our lives,'" Randall said.
Spokane Police are still investigating. They say it's not illegal to have a filthy home. To bring up any charges, they will need solid proof of child neglect, which will take time.
The children were medically checked out and are currently in CPS custody.