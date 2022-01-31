SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are actively investigating reports of shots fired that occurred around 5:30 p.m. at E. Sprague and S. Crestline, near Best Asian Market.
Several calls came in claiming multiple shots were fired in the area. Once on scene, police determined there were no injuries, however at least one bullet went through the Market's window, and another hit a building.
At least 10 to 15 shots were fired in the area. The area was initially closed off, but traffic has since reopened.
It's unknown what prompted the shooting.
If you have any information, you're encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2022-20016990