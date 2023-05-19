OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington-based company, Blue Origin, has been selected by NASA to to develop a human landing system for the Artemis V Moon mission, a feat which has not happened since the 1972 Apollo 17 mission.
One of the mission's goals is to reinvigorate excitement in the public for the potential and possibilities of space travel.
"There’s a new space race going on and we’re proud that Washington companies are going to help us win it by putting more Americans on the Moon and placing us on stronger footing to get to Mars,” said Sen. Marie Cantwell of Washington.
"Two years ago, the Senate, the NASA Administrator, safety experts, and a group of retired astronauts all knew the importance of maintaining competition in the Artemis program. Today's decision finally applies a best practice developed over many space programs: increasing competition and having a backup plan makes our astronauts safer and protects the taxpayer."
Beginning in 2017, the Artemis program is a collaboration of multiple space agencies and was planned as a series of space missions with increasing complexity, the goal of which is to establish a permanent Moon base. From there, NASA and its partners hope to facilitate travel to Mars. The successful uncrewed launch and lunar orbit of Artemis 1 in November last year marked the first landmark moment of the mission.
"We are in a golden age of human spaceflight, which is made possible by NASA’s commercial and international partnerships," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. "Together, we are making an investment in the infrastructure that will pave the way to land the first astronauts on Mars."
Blue Origin will be the second provider to the project, with SpaceX contracted to demonstrated an initial human landing system for the Artemis III mission.
"Having two distinct lunar lander designs, with different approaches to how they meet NASA's mission needs, provides more robustness and ensures a regular cadence of Moon landings," said Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager of the Human Landing System Program at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
The mission is set to achieve a number of landmarks in the space race, including the first woman and first person of color to explore the surface of the moon and a goal to survey the far side of the moon, invisible to us on Earth due to a tidally locked orbit.
On April 3, NASA announced Christina Hammock, Victor J. Glover, Gregory R. Wiseman, and Jeremy Hansen were selected to crew the epochal flight.