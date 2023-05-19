Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office Benton Clean Air Agency Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM Saturday May 20 for Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and expected to slowly improve over the next day. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.