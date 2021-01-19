OLYMPIA, Wash. - It was a strange juxtaposition on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. National Guard members prepare for possible unrest while children were playing hide in seek on the front mall.
Matt Haugh is an Olympia resident who was out walking his dog Tuesday.
He said he hasn’t seen a response like this to the Capitol before.
"I think it is appropriate given what happened in D.C.," Haugh said.
Haugh said he has never felt unsafe on the Campus but the heavier law enforcement presence makes him feel safer.
As residents enjoyed the campus, only one protester was seen in the area.
John Hess said he is protesting the election and has been at the campus almost every day since November 4.
In regards to the beefed up security presence, Hess said, "it needed to be done. I have no problem with the Governor not wanting to see the Capitol burning."
After Hess spoke with KHQ, a brief verbal fight ensued.
A man walking past Hess started yelling at Hess, telling him "go back to Nazi Germany where you came from."
The other man walked away angrily and declined an interview with KHQ.
