This Saturday, October 23rd, is the 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back day. Those with unused or expired prescription medications are encouraged to participate. Hours of collection will be between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at approved locations.
The Take Back Initiative was created to address a need for the authorized collection and disposal site of unused prescription drugs. The ninth event was intended to be the last, with restrictions lifted to allow some DEA registrants to act as collectors, but the overwhelming nationwide participation prompted organizers to continue the event.
Accepted drugs for the program include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms collected, along with e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs cannot be accepted.
Incorrect disposal of drugs can lead to them winding up in the wrong hands, harming the environment, and other mishaps. The safest way to dispose of unwanted medication is to bring them to an authorized collection site.
There are several approved drop-off locations in the greater Spokane-Coeur d'Alene area. To find the one nearest to you, visit the DEA Take Back Day website and use the collection site locator.
The site also includes a locator for Substance Abuse and Mental health Service (SAMHSA) behavioral health treatment services locator, which is confidential and anonymous.