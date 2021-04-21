"Like you, we are horrified that anyone would promote or encourage acts of violence," the Pullman Police Department wrote in a state on Facebook Wednesday.
The statement surrounds a disturbing trend making the rounds on TikTok about April 24 being "National Rape Day".
"The Trolls of the internet have declared April 24 National Rape Day," one user wrote. "There is a mix of people who would say that it is a joke and a bunch of other people who are trying to say it is very real."
Many videos on the social media app reference one video in particular or three people wearing clown masks with an automated voice saying, "Females, y'all have been clowning us for too long".
Some users have put out genuine warnings to their followers to stay home on the 24th out of an abundance of caution.
The trend and specifically the hashtag "#April24" has more than 85 million views on the app, however many comments are used to warn others or just threaten those who might be promoting the day like the three people in clown masks.
"You come see me. I'll give you my address, I don't hide. You can find me real easy," one user said.
Another woman after viewing the clown mask video audibly chambered a round in her gun before saying in response, "Let that be a warning."
The trend has also caught the attention of law enforcement, including the Pullman Police Department who released the following statement:
While there has been speculation as to the validity of “Rape Day” posts, we believe that our community should be informed. Please, remain vigilant about your personal safety, and call if you need us.
1. Stay alert and aware of your surroundings at all times. Distractions such as cell phones and earbuds may impede your ability to see and hear what is happening around you.
2. Make a habit of keeping your doors locked, even while at home. Be wary of unknown or unexpected guests, and never open the door without first verifying the identity of a visitor.
3. Park in well-lit areas, lock up, and check in and around your vehicle before getting inside.
4. If traveling or walking alone or after dark, let someone know where you are, where you are going, and when you should arrive.
5. Report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.
If you have information about posts, threats, or activities related to “Rape Day” in our local community, please reach out right away ((509) 334-0802 or police@pullman-wa.gov).
As always, we are available 24/7. Do not hesitate to call if you need us:
Non-Emergency: (509) 332-2521
Emergency: 911
TikTok also wants users to report any video promoting the day. To do that:
- On the right-hand side of the video in question, click on the white arrow.
- A menu with a flag icon on the left-hand side should pop up that says ‘report’. Click on the flag.
- Select the reason for reporting the video and you're done!