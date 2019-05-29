The number of kids dying in hot cars hit record numbers last year.
New data from the National Safety Council says 2018 was the deadliest year on record for hot car-related deaths.
52 children died in hot cars last year and safety officials are urging parents and caregivers to act now to prevent more deaths.
They recommend putting a purse or briefcase in the backseat. Something that will help remind you to check it before walking away.
Another tip they recommended was to always lock your car doors to prevent kids from getting inside and getting trapped.
Safety officials warn there's no safe amount of time to leave a child alone in a car as kids are especially vulnerable to the impacts of heat stroke.
Since 1998, vehicular heatstroke has claimed the lives of nearly 800 children.