SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — San Francisco Police officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 24th and Treat Streets for a report of a shooting.
On June 9at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers arrived on scene and located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were treated by medics on scene and transport to local hospitals in the area.
At this time we can confirm that there are multiple shooting victims. Their medical conditions are unknown. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.