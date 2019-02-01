Albertville, AL- "Sand Mountain Sam," an Alabama possum, has emerged earlier than Punxsutawney Phil by one day, and made his own prediction about the upcoming weather.

During the event, Sam did not see his shadow, meaning his prediction is an early spring for the Tennessee Valley.

The event was created in 1993 and co-creator Barry Galloway says Sam's predictions have been spot on for 25 years.

"We did it for fun, maybe a one year thing. We're just gonna have fun with it. But after the first year, people began asking, 'are you doing it again this year, doing it again this year?' So, we decided to keep doing it." said Galloway. "He missed the first year, we thought he's got to get this right. So, the next year he got it right and he's been on a roll ever since."

The festivities continue with the crowning of an official "Possum Queen," who has the honor of announcing Sam's prediction.

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day and many will be waiting to hear how Punxsutawney Phil's prediction compares.