Tyson Steel

State Troopers rescued an Alaskan homesteader who survived for weeks in sub-zero weather after his cabin burned down.

In mid-December Tyson Steel woke to find the roof of his cabin in flames. Steel grabbed a few supplies and managed to escape. He set up an SOS and waited to be rescued.

"At that point, I just sat down on the ground for awhile," Steel said. "It was cold, I didn't have any socks in my boots and I was just wearing pajamas at that point. And a t-shirt."

For more than 20 days, steel survived in a make-shift shelter using debris from his cabin and what little food he'd managed to salvage. He was eventually rescued by a State Troopers Helo Team.

"Honestly I was grateful that all my bullets blew up, because that could have been a temptation to be like 'I'm not gonna make it,' and I put myself out, right? That's a very real thought that crept up almost daily, especially real cold nights."

Steel says he plans to return to the area and rebuild.

