SPOKANE, WASH- Would you go shopping at a brick and mortar Amazon location?
You might be able to do that soon. Amazon is planning to open large retail locations that look like traditional department stores.
The Wall Street Journal St. journal some of the first amazon department stores are expected to be in California and Ohio.
The locations will take up roughly 30,000 square feet, around the size of a Kohl’s or T.J. Maxx location.
The department stores are expected to help Amazon sell more clothing and technology products, it is unclear what brands amazon will offer in the stores.
