An Amtrak train carrying nearly 250 passengers derailed Monday afternoon after colliding with a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri.
Amtrak said several cars derailed on the trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. The company also said they has received early reports of injuries.
They said local authorities are helping passengers and they have deployed their own resources to assist.
Just a day before, another Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks near Brentwood, California. Three people were killed in that incident.