PHOENIX - A baby was found dead in the bathroom of an Amazon warehouse in west Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the City of Phoenix Police Department, the baby girl was found in the women's restroom Wednesday.

They have located and spoken to the mother, however she has not been identified. It appeared to first responders that the baby was full term or close to that.

Police said the investigation into the events surrounding the baby's death is ongoing.

A full press conference regarding the incident is available on the City of Phoenix Police Department. You can view that video here.