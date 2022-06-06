California’s Third District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that bees are now legally considered fish.
The 1970 California Endangered Species Act originally offered protections for fish, which were defined as invertebrates in the act. Land invertebrates, such as the Trinity bristle snail, had previously been included under this definition of fish.
The California Fish and Game Commission added bumblebees to the endangered species act in 2019 by classifying them as fish, due to them being invertebrates.
Seven agricultural groups, including the California Farm Bureau Federation, opposed this decision and said that bees could not be included in the endangered species act because they were not birds, reptiles, mammals, fish, or amphibians.
In 2020, the Sacramento Superior Court sided with agricultural groups and ruled that bees were not classified as fish and could not be protected under the endangered species act.
The Fish and Game Commission appealed this ruling. The Third District Court of Appeals in California ruled in their favor on Tuesday.
Rebecca Spector, the West Coast Director at the Center for Food Safety said in a press release that this ruling will protect California’s food supply by protecting bees.
"The decision clarifies that insects such as bees qualify for protections under CESA, which are necessary to ensure that populations of endangered species can survive and thrive," Spector said.
The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation was one of the conservation groups involved in the appeal alongside the Fish and Game Commission.
Sarina Jepsen, Xerces Society’s Director of Endangered Species said in a press release that this ruling will help protect farms and ecosystems.
“We are celebrating today’s decision that insects and other invertebrates are eligible for protection under CESA,” Jepsen said. “The Court’s decision allows California to protect some of its most endangered pollinators, a step which will contribute to the resilience of the state’s native ecosystems and farms.”