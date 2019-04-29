A former New York bus driver will receive no jail time after admitting to raping a 14-year-old girl.
Twenty-five-year-old Shane Piche was sentenced last week, receiving 10 years probation and no jail time. Piche will also have to register as a Level 1 sex offender.
According to WWNY-TV, three orders of protection were also issued and Piche was ordered not to be left alone with anyone under the age of 17.
He had plead guilty to third-degree rape in February, having admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl he met while driving her bus.
"I wish Shane Piche would have received time in jail for the harm he caused to my child. He took something from my daughter she will never get back and has caused her to struggle with depression and anxiety," a victim impact statement from the victim's mother read.