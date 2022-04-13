WASHINGTON D.C. - A bus carry migrants from Texas arrived in D.C. Wednesday morning following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement last week that he would send them voluntarily to the nation's capital.
A tweet from Fox News anchor John Roberts shows a photo of the bus parked right outside the building that hosts Fox, NBC and CSPAN networks.
Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX carries out his pledge to transport illegal migrants to Washington, DC. The bus pulled up right in front of the building that houses @FoxNews , @NBCNews and @cspan pic.twitter.com/KsrP04LSuw— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 13, 2022
In his announcement, Abbott outlined his plans to send the busses so that President Biden could "immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”
The move comes after the Biden administration rescinded Title 42, which prevented people seeking asylum from getting an immediate hearing if they came from a county with a communicable disease.