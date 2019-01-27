Contractors discover mummified body in shuttered Nebraska supermarket

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. - A police investigation has been launched after contractors doing demolition in an old Nebraska supermarket made a grim discovery.

Council Bluffs Police say a mummified body was found behind the freezer section of the shuttered store.

Police were called Thursday morning after contractors found the body as they were removing shelving and coolers.

Officials don't know if the body is male or female. But it had been there for several years.

It's not known if the death is suspicious, but an autopsy will be performed on the body.