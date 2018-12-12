SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Del Monte Foods Inc. has announced a recall of 64,242 cases of fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers due to under processing.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.
There have currently been no reports of illness associated with these products.
The cans were taken to multiple distributors and retail locations across 25 states, including Washington, according to the FDA.
The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:
- August 14, 2021
- August 15, 2021
- August 16, 2021
- Sept 3, 2021
- Sept 4, 2021
- Sept 5, 2021
- Sept 6, 2021
- Sept 22, 2021
- Sept 23, 2021
Consumers who find one of the indicated cans should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. for more information, contact 1-800-779-7035 or log on to www.delmontefoods.com.