SALT LAKE CITY - A 48-year-old Disney Channel actor was arrested Friday after allegedly arranging online to have sex with someone he believed to be 13 years old.
According to KSL.com, Stoney Westmoreland began talking to a user who he believed to be underage via an app. Police said he asked that person to send nude pictures and engage in acts with him. According to an affidavit, he also sent pornographic photos.
Police say Westmoreland was arrested while using a ride-sharing service to pick up the person he believed to be underage.
Westmoreland appears in the sitcom "Andi Mack," and plays the title character's grandfather. He's also appeared in other shows including "NCIS," "Breaking Bad," Better Call Saul," and "Scandal."