SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - A home owned by Dolly Parton has been transformed into a wedding venue and is being offered to couples who may have had their former venues destroyed by wildfires.
Previously the home of Parton's parents and now known as the “Red Top Smoky Mountain Lodging,” the venue is being made available free of charge if couples can prove that their original venue burned by fires near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The offer is good from April 1 until May 1 and the first couple to take up the offer will be married on April 15, according to the property's director.
The Sevier County wildfire had burned through at least 3,700 acres as of April 1 and around 300 structures were destroyed of affected, according to Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.
I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do. I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire.— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 31, 2022