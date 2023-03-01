Drug maker Eli Lilly made a major announcement this morning regarding the price of insulin.
The company announced price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins and an expansion of its Insulin Value Program that caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.
Via press release they say they are taking these actions to make it easier to access Lilly insulin and help Americans who may have difficulty navigating a complex healthcare system that may keep them from getting affordable insulin.
Per The American Diabetes Association more than 37 million Americans – about 11% of our nation – are living with diabetes and 8.4 million Americans rely on insulin to survive.
The cap automatically applies to people with private insurance. People without insurance will be eligible as long as they sign up for eli lilly’s copay assistance program.