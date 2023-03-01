Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Idaho, Coeur d'Alene Area and Idaho Palouse. In Washington, Washington Palouse, Spokane Area and Northeast Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing temperatures will result in areas of black ice on untreated roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&