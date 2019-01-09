Florida deputy resigns after sending fake bomb to colleague
Libby Keller

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -  A deputy in Florida has resigned after admitting to sending a fake bomb to a colleague as a joke.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office administration building

Investigators say a lieutenant received a package through interoffice mail. Inside the package was a handwritten message reading "BOOM" along with a toy bomb with protruding wires.

The office was evacuated while a bomb squad and K9s assessed the situation.

Afterwards, Deputy James Piper contacted his supervisor and told him it was a joke, but it was no laughing matter.

Deputy Piper resigned from his position later that day.

