Florida deputy resigns after sending fake bomb to colleague

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy in Florida has resigned after admitting to sending a fake bomb to a colleague as a joke.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office administration building
Investigators say a lieutenant received a package through interoffice mail. Inside the package was a handwritten message reading "BOOM" along with a toy bomb with protruding wires.
The office was evacuated while a bomb squad and K9s assessed the situation.
Afterwards, Deputy James Piper contacted his supervisor and told him it was a joke, but it was no laughing matter.
Deputy Piper resigned from his position later that day.