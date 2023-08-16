FLORIDA CITY, Fla. — A teenager in Florida has garnered national attention for his impressive catch of massive invasive python in the Everglades.
In his first ever catch, 18-year-old python hunter Jack Cronin landed a nearly 16-foot-long Burmese python.
A video that went viral on social media showed Cronin, alongside others on the hunt with him, grabbing the python from bushes.
The catch came just after the end of the Florida Python Challenge, a competition meant to remove the invasive snakes. Burmese pythons have been linked to destruction of habitat in the Everglades and outcompeting other native reptiles for limited prey.
The challenge ended on Sunday. While Cronin didn't make the competition, he posed for a smiling photo with his catch.