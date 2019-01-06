ATLANTA - About 165 German Shepherd dogs were found living in deplorable, unsanitary conditions in Chandler County, Georgia.
According to the Atlanta Humane Society, its animal cruelty unit responded to the neglect case on January 3. Medical care was provided for the animals in need and they were brought to either the Humane Society or to other rescue groups.
The owner of the property was arrested and is facing charges of animal cruelty, according to the Human Society.
All the animals will be assessed and given a basic medical exam on-site. The dogs are not yet available for adoption.