Hill's Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food produced due to potentially high levels of Vitamin D.

Recalled types include a variety of flavors of the prescription diet and science diet brands. No dry dog foods, cat foods, or pet treats are affected.

The full list of recalled products are listed on Hill's Pet Nutrition's website, here.

Vitamin D is important for dogs but too much can lead to potential health issues, including vomiting, loss of appetite and weight loss. Extremely high levels of consumption can lead to renal dysfunction.

If you feed your pets this brand of food and they are exhibiting any of these symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your vet.