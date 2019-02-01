Laurinburg, NC-- One person has been arrested after authorities said that a multi-agency search for a missing woman and her newborn child was discovered to be a hoax.

Authorities spent Friday looking for a mother named April Morrison after a report said the mother was in Lauringburg an then was taken to Rockingham.

Witnesses even told investigators the mother and child were separated in Rockingham when two unidentified men took the baby to Fayetteville.

Authorities confirmed the entire story had been fabricated, and the mother and child were never missing or in danger.

One person was arrested for the hoax, but that person's identity has not been released.