WASHINGTON D.C.- The Speaker of the House is set to meet with President Joe Biden today regarding the debt ceiling.
The talks come ahead of a potential historic default.
How could this impact you?
- Social Security Payments
- Medicare Benefits
- Military Salaries
- Interest on The National Debt,
- Tax Refunds
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, says the cash could run out as soon as June first, some believe that cash could also run out in early July with some leeway in June.
Nonetheless, all parties agree a solution must come. Right now, The White House says Republicans are not interested in lifting that cap and meeting them halfway.
"We should not have house Republicans manufacturing a crisis on something that has been done 78 times since 1960. This is their constitutional duty. Congress must act. That's what the president's going to make very clear,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Meantime Republicans, say the Democrats are not open to negotiating.
Via text, a spokesperson for Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers said:
"The Congresswoman understands the urgency of the situation surrounding the debt limit, which is why she helped pass a bill in the House that ensures America doesn’t default on our debt and fights inflation to lower costs for the hardworking people of this country. But in order for our divided government to work, Democrats need to come to the table. She is hopeful that today’s meeting will be a productive one that puts us on a path towards delivering a solution that the American people are counting on."
According to multiple reports, today's meeting is not expected to produce anything close to a final agreement.
Congressional Republicans moved forward with legislation in relation to spending cuts. The bill passed with a 217-215 vote, linked the debt ceiling, and its ability to be raised with overall spending cuts.
Something the president and senate Democrats have signaled is a non-starter. Arguing that the two conversations are not mutually exclusive.
The president has options in his arsenal, one that would be considered nuclear- is one that’s gaining the most attention. It’s the 14th Amendment, which is convoluted and more than likely would need a ruling from the supreme court.
According to reporting from NBC News, the president is not interested in trying to use the 14th Amendment.
The 14th Amendment reads:
The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned. But neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave; but all such debts, obligations, and claims shall be held illegal and void.
Reporting from Reuters explains that it aimed to ensure the federal government would not repudiate its debts.
If utilized, in relation to this conversation it would set a legal precedent.
We are watching for movement at the White House for the arrival of the Speaker of the House for today’s meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 PM EST.