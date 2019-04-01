If Trump shuts down the U.S.- Mexico border, America could face higher prices in produce. According to NBC National News, almost half of all U.S. imported vegetables and almost 40% of imported fruit comes from Mexico.
On Friday, President Trump threatened to close the border if Mexico didn't stop migrants from reaching the United States.
The president and chief executive of Mission Produce, the largest distributor of avocados in the world, Steve Barnard told NBC that Americans would run out of avocados in about three weeks if imports between the two countries stopped.
"You couldn't pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now. California is just starting and they have a very small crop, but they're not relevant right now and won't be for another month or so," Barnard told NBC.
According to Forbes, California is only expected to grow half the crop that they did in 2018.
Avocados wouldn't be the only impact however. Forbes reports that the U.S. imports about $137 billion in food product through the border with Mexico.