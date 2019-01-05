PHOENIX - A healthcare center in Arizona is at the center of a sexual assault investigation after a patient, who's been in a vegetative state for more than a decade, gave birth.
The woman has been a patient at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix for more than 10 years. The woman is non-verbal and can't move on her own, but on Dec. 29, she gave birth to a healthy baby.
According to reports, staff didn't know she was pregnant until she began moaning, and nurses discovered she was crowning.
In a statement, Hacienda Healthcare said they're aware of the incident and are fully committed to getting to the truth.
Officials found there were no cameras inside the hallways or rooms of the facility.
Protocol at the facility has since been changed, with male staff being accompanied by female staff.