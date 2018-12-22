Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY... .LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW FALLING TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING WILL LEAD TO SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS. LOWLAND TEMPERATURES WILL WARM SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND SHOULD RESULT IN IMPROVING TRAVEL CONDITIONS. SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST ON THE MOUNTAIN PASSES INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN ROAD, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE-HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN- RICE ROAD, FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&