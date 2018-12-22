WASHINGTON - More than 160,000 pounds of raw turkey is being recalled because of a possible contamination.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that Jennie-O Turkey is recalling about 164,210 pounds of raw, ground turkey products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The raw ground turkey items were produced on October 22, 2018 and October 23, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
- 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 2.5-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 3-lb. packages of “STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
The FSIS is warning consumers not to consume these products if they've bought them, and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
You can view the full report here: https://bit.ly/2QJyeuJ