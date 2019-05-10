LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One high school's picture day was atypical when the schools' k-9 resource officer got involved.
According to KFDM, Mya the local police department K9 and school resource officer was tongue out and eats up for her faculty yearbook photograph.
Bryant Police Department shared K9 Mya's photo on Facebook on Thursday writing, "So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!"
K9 Mya is also a unique K9 as she frequently posts about her adventures on Instagram, @mya_hornetk9.