K9 officer sniffs out 159 pounds of pot at Tennessee airport

NASHVILLE - Two people were arrested at a Tennessee airport after a police K9 sniffed out marijuana in their suitcases.

K9 Boston with the Nashville Metro Police Department has been credited with finding 159 pounds of pot packed into four suitcases at the Nashville International Airport.

According to police, the drugs were flown in to the airport from Oakland, California and were destined for Jacksonville, Florida.

The two passengers who were in possession of the drugs, 40-year-old Trung Tiew and 56-year-old Tihn Tran, were subsequently arrested.