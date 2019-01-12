LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A company in Louisville, Kentucky will turn your pet into a plush, or even a pair of slippers.
Cuddle Clones makes custom plushes based on photos of pets submitted to their website. They also make products like slippers and golf club covers that mirror the appearance of a pet.
"We do our very best to ensure that your Cuddle Clone captures the characteristics and likeness of your pet to the absolute best of our abilities," according to their website.
The company also has a partnership with GreaterGood.org, and provides three meals and a toy to a shelter pet with every purchase.