Lauderdale, FL-- A landscape worker saves a woman and infant from a sinking vehicle after the vehicle crashed into a pond.

Miguel Enrique and his co-workers were cutting trees near a turnpike when the SUV swerved off the road and crashed into the body of water.

When the vehicle began to sink, he quickly ran to help. Enrique was able to climb through the rear door. He unhooked the child out of the car seat and handed to infant to another man, who stopped to help.

Enrique says he is just a bystander who wanted to help someone in need.

"I'm not a hero. What's important to me is that I saved two lives. I got to the water and it was getting deeper and deeper and I told the lady I'll save the baby and then come back and save you," said Enrique.

Both the mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital.