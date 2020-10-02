Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A resident of Hell, Mich., is offering the chance to be "Mayor of Hell" for one day by renting out a specially outfitted "lair" on Airbnb.
John Colone, the self-proclaimed "mayor" of the town, which has no official mayor, said his "Mayor's Lair" tiny house will be available for three one-night stays that come with his unofficial title for 24 hours.
"I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," Colone told Airbnb.
"And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth-we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"
The "Mayor's Lair" includes a queen-sized bed, gothic-style sitting area, fire pit, outdoor movie screen and supply of locally grown pumpkins to carve.
The property is listed for the nights of Oct. 18, 21 and 24. Each stay costs $31, in honor of Halloween taking place on Oct. 31.
------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A class ring lost in a New Hampshire pond was returned to its owner 53 years later when a recent drought caused the pond to partially drain.
Kathy Rowell, of Barrington, said her husband, Steve, lost his Spaulding High School class ring in 1967, when it slipped off his finger while he was skipping stones with his brothers at Drew's Pond.
She said multiple attempts had since been made to find the ring, but no one was able to locate it.
Rowell said recent drought conditions caused the pond to partially drain, so she enlisted the help of neighbor Tom Greco and his metal detector to take a fresh look for the ring.
Greco was able to find the ring and hand it over to Rowell, who presented it to her husband. She said the ring is still in great condition after 53 years in the muck.
"In times of COVID-19, these are the best things to happen," Rowell wrote in a Facebook post.
---------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An Alberta, Canada, teenager whose skills at emulating the movements of a horse -- including quadrupedal jumps -- went viral online is now being featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not!
"Horse girl" Ava Vogel, 17, of Edmonton, said she started emulating the movements of horses about six years ago, and three years ago she turned her attention to jumping on all fours like an equine.
"I would look at actual videos of horses and I rode horses myself so I figured out how the horse moved and I would transfer that over to the human skeleton to figure out how I could apply that to myself," Vogel told CBC News.
"It took a lot of training and repetition to be able to build up the proper muscles and a lot of stretching so my wrists were strong enough to handle the impact," she said.
The teenager has gone viral online for her Instagram videos showing her clearing obstacles more than 3 feet high.
"I jump around and I gallop around on all four legs and try to mimic a horse as best I can," Vogel said. "Some people think it's very unique and interesting and they support me and a lot of people think it's very weird and strange, which I can certainly understand."
Vogel's viral skills landed her in Ripley's Believe it or Not!, which released its latest edition this week.
------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A British library said someone returned a pair of books -- including an early Thomas the Tank Engine book -- 48 years after their original due date.
The Basingstoke Discovery Center in Hampshire, England, said the books were mailed to the library along with an apologetic note from a person who checked them out nearly 50 years ago.
The books were The Railway Series No 22: Small Railway Engines, a classic Thomas the Tank Engine book by Rev W Awdry, and Learning With Colour Architecture: The Great Art of Building by Trewin Copplestone.
"We inadvertently took these with us when we moved from Basingstoke in 1972. Please accept my apologies for the late return of these items," read the note, which was signed "Andy."
The library said the late fees for the books would total over $10,800 by the current rates, but the facility put a moratorium on late fees in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Fortunately we are just happy to see them again," the library said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old man became the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest tandem skydiver when he jumped out of a plane in Texas.
Alfred "Al" Blaschke, who went skydiving for the first time in 2017 to celebrate his 100th birthday, made good on a promise to return to the skies three years later to celebrate his twin grandsons graduating from college.
Blaschke jumped out of the plane at 14,000 feet while strapped to Don Cameron, a certified tandem jump instructor at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos.
The centenarian landed safely on the ground about 5 minutes later.
"Everything went perfect," Blaschke said. "Skydiving is a very safe sport these days. Statistically, it's more dangerous to get snacks out of a vending machine."
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania came to the assistance of a sanitation crew when a garbage truck arrived at the police department with a hitchhiking bear riding atop it.
The Kidder Township Police Department posted photos to Facebook showing the bear riding on top of a garbage truck that pulled into the department's parking lot.
"We can only assume it was sick of going for the small, small amount of trash in the garbage pails and went for the big prize," Officer Vincent Murrow told WNEP-TV.
Police said the truck backed up against a tree and the bear safely climbed down on its own.
---------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Irish Supreme Court ruled the bread used for sandwiches at franchise chain Subway cannot be legally defined as bread because it contains too much sugar.
The court was hearing an appeal from Subway franchisee Bookfinders Ltd. on whether the bread for the chain's sandwiches would count as a staple food that is exempt from the Value-Added Tax Act of 1972.
The five-judge court ruled that Subway's bread is not legally defined as bread under the VAT Act because its sugar content is 10% of the weight of the flour used to make the dough -- far more than the 2% specified for the legal definition of bread under the act.
"The argument depends on the acceptance of the prior contention that the Subway heated sandwich contains 'bread' as defined, and therefore can be said to be food for the purposes of the Second Schedule rather than confectionary. Since that argument has been rejected, this subsidiary argument must fail," the court ruled.
The appeal stemmed from a 2006 ruling against Bookfinders, which had sought a refund for VAT payments, claiming the bread used to make the sandwiches should be exempt from the tax. The appeal was rejected.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who was initially denied a $1,000 lottery prize when her ticket was believed to be lost in the mail was finally awarded her winnings by lottery officials.
Sue Burgess of Ridge Manor, Hernando County, won a Second Chance drawing with what was initially a losing ticket July 29, and due to COVID-19 restrictions she was instructed to mail her ticket to Florida Lottery headquarters.
Burgess sent the ticket via certified mail so she could track its trip to Tallahassee, but the tracking system said the ticket was in transit -- and it remained that way for weeks.
"I was horrified to find out that the lottery commission had never received my ticket," Burgess told the New York Post. "After I had to pick myself up off the floor, I learned the ticket was still in transit."
Lottery officials told her that the prize was being forfeited and given to a second-place winner because the ticket did not arrive at the office with a postmark proving it was mailed within seven days of her being notified that she had won.
Burgess turned to WFLA-TV for help, and lottery officials conducted an additional investigation and discovered the ticket was indeed in their possession. A lottery official told the TV station they did not know why the ticket's postal tracking information was incorrect or why it took so long to find the ticket.
Burgess said a FedEx delivery arrived at her home this week with her check for $1,000.
