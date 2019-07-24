HOMEDALE, Idaho (CBS 2) — A 39-year-old Homedale woman is accused of leading police on a pursuit in two counties while driving under the influence.
The Payette County Sheriff's Office says Crystal Boggs was stopped in Canyon County just after midnight on Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence.
During the pursuit, deputies say, Boggs called Payette County dispatch and asked to have police to stop chasing her.
They didn't oblige.
Boggs eventually drove into Fruitland where her vehicle was spiked near Highway 95 near NW 1 1/2 Avenue and a PIT maneuver was used. Police had to break the vehicle's window to remove her.
She's been charged with driving under the influence, fleeing police, driving without a seat belt and driving without a valid driver's license.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The moon may be made of cheese, but these astronauts are made of butter.
The Ohio State Fair is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with life-size butter sculptures of Neil Armstrong and his fellow astronauts.
Gov. Mike DeWine opened the 166th edition of the fair Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the Republican governor toured the fairgrounds and stopped by this year’s annual butter display.
The display features a life-size sculpture of Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT’-uh) native Armstrong saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface as he stands beside a lunar module.
The display also includes the Apollo 11 emblem and life-size sculptures of Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins sitting beside the traditional butter cow and calf.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three thieves smashed a display window of a high-end department store and stole three mannequins dressed from head to feet in designer clothes.
Police say the theft occurred around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Neiman Marcus store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.
They say three people wearing hoodies pulled up to the store, smashed the window, threw the three mannequins wearing expensive clothes including shoes and bags into the back of an SUV and fled. At least two arms from the mannequins fell off during the theft and were left lying on the ground amid broken glass.
The value of the clothing and other details haven’t been released. Police say no one has been arrested.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in the drive-thru of an Oregon Taco Bell poured Hennessy cognac into the mouth of an employee - then was arrested by a police officer who happened to be behind her in line.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Washington County Sheriff’s sergeant was behind a car driven by Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the fast-food restaurant in the Beaverton, Oregon, area. Police say the driver reached out the car window and poured the bottle of cognac into the mouth of an apparently willing employee.
The sergeant followed Aguilar-Aguilar out of the parking lot and pulled her over. The 23-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.
Police say the Taco Bell employee didn’t know the woman, and he said most of the cognac was spilled.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PENASCOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida seafood company says someone stole 17,000 oysters.
Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. posted photos on Instagram of more than 35 empty bags that were tossed into a wooded area along the beach in East Bay on Tuesday. They’re offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft.
The company said it’s a “disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters.”
They asked customers to be patient as they work with police to solve the crime.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A commute to work turned into a video game gone viral in Texas.
NBC 5 spoke to a man whose dash-cam captured a man on a bird scooter in the middle of rush hour traffic. Joshua Weatherl said the best $70 he's ever spent was on his dash-cam.
It's there in case he's ever involved in an accident, but he never anticipated capturing a video that would go viral.
Weatherl was on Interstate 35-E headed to work when he noticed traffic slowing down. He though it was just the regular morning rush.
"But everyone was slowing down because someone was riding an electric scooter on the highway," he said.
The man is seen on a motorized scooter crossing over several lanes of traffic wearing a backpack and headphones.
"I think this is probably not the first time he's done this before, if I had to venture a guess" Weatherl said. "He was totally calm and cool, just looking behind him and making sure he can change lanes."
A city ordinance doesn't prevent scooters from being used on the interstate.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A tourist was kicked in the crotch by a wild horse on the beach of Assateague Island, located off the coast of Maryland, after the man attempted to pet the animal.
Footage of the beachgoer in a skimpy swimsuit showed him trying to pet a wild horse at a beach, only to find out why locals advise against it. As the man touched the animal, it kicked him in one of the most painful places for a man to get hit.
The incident occurred on Assateague Island, off the coast of Maryland, according to The Sun. It has not been reported if the man was injured in the incident, although the footage showed him falling to the ground in pain.
The horses on the island are famous among locals and travelers. It's unclear how exactly they ended up their, but according to local folklore, they landed on Assateague after surviving a shipwreck more than 300 years ago, according to The Mirror.
Regardless of how the animals got there, local authorities want it made clear that they are wild animals and should be left alone. While the nearly 300 horses on the island have become a popular sight among visitors, local authorities advise beachgoers not to pet or touch the horses.